Quote of the Week

July 17, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 23
Organic-solvent waste is a threat to the environment. To dilute the danger, chemists are taking the plunge into a new medium
Organic-solvent waste is a threat to the environment. To dilute the danger, chemists are taking the plunge into a new medium
Thallium poisonings are infrequent, but medics need to know how to recognize them faster to help improve chances of recovery and find those responsible
Agency seeks to overhaul food program with new emphasis on chemical risks
The astrochemist explains how a chance sighting of a radio telescope led to a career studying molecules in space
Reporter Alex Scott details an industry grappling with how to reduce pollution from tires and make them from more sustainable materials on C&EN Uncovered
Researchers use synthetic skin to analyze how organic particles behave on bodies and fabrics
CRISPR editing renders wood that may yield more cellulose, save processing energy