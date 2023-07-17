Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

July 17, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 23

Organic-solvent waste is a threat to the environment. To dilute the danger, chemists are taking the plunge into a new medium

Volume 101 | Issue 23
Quote of the Week

“Nobody talks about this, but we organic chemists obviously are contributing to climate change. We’re generating CO

Bruce Lipshutz, organic chemist, University of California, Santa Barbara

Green Chemistry

Can organic chemists cut waste by switching to water?

Organic-solvent waste is a threat to the environment. To dilute the danger, chemists are taking the plunge into a new medium

Chemist who survived thallium poisoning speaks out

Thallium poisonings are infrequent, but medics need to know how to recognize them faster to help improve chances of recovery and find those responsible

FDA homes in on harmful chemicals in food

Agency seeks to overhaul food program with new emphasis on chemical risks

  • Profiles

    C&EN talks with Olivia Wilkins, a postdoc at NASA

    The astrochemist explains how a chance sighting of a radio telescope led to a career studying molecules in space

  • Sustainability

    Podcast: How can tires become more sustainable?

    Reporter Alex Scott details an industry grappling with how to reduce pollution from tires and make them from more sustainable materials on C&EN Uncovered

  • Forensic Science

    Green ammunition’s organic residues

    Researchers use synthetic skin to analyze how organic particles behave on bodies and fabrics

Science Concentrates

Gene Editing

Gene editing trees for more sustainable wood fiber production

CRISPR editing renders wood that may yield more cellulose, save processing energy

Business & Policy Concentrates

