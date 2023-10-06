Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 6, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Arkema is spending about $50 million to increase organic acid capacity in Changshu, China. The project will increase output by 2.5 times and is expected to start up in 2025.

Baystar, a joint venture between petrochemical makers Borealis and TotalEnergies, has started a polyethylene plant in Pasadena, Texas, that has capacity of 625,000 metric tons per year. The plant is the first in North America to use Borealis’s Borstar technology.

Toray Industries is expanding capacity for carbon fiber at its plant at Abidos, France, by 20%, to 6,000 metric tons per year. The new capacity in medium- and high-modulus fibers will come on line in 2025.

Occidental Petroleum subsidiary 1PointFive and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company have agreed to an engineering study for a direct-air-capture facility in the United Arab Emirates. The plant will have the capacity to capture 1 million metric tons per year of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere for storage in local saline reservoirs.

Odfjell, Alma Clean Power, and DNV plan to install a solid oxide fuel cell system on a ship by the end of 2024. Solid oxide fuel cells are fuel flexible and can use ammonia, methanol, liquefied natural gas, and hydrogen.

Dow, using technology from LanzaTech Global, is introducing a biodegradable surfactant for cleaning products made from industrial carbon emissions. The process converts the emissions into ethanol, which is turned into ethylene oxide, a raw material for the surfactant.

DSM Semichem, a joint venture that includes the South Korean chemical maker Dongjin Semichem, is building an electronics-grade sulfuric acid plant in Plainview, Texas. The facility is intended to serve semiconductor makers in the US.

Biosynth, a Swiss research chemicals supplier, has acquired Pepceuticals, a UK-based producer of synthetic peptides. Biosynth purchased another UK firm, Cambridge Research Biochemicals, in May.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

South Korean firms eye US ammonia
Massive clean ammonia projects are shaping up
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Monolith may build hydrogen plant in South Korea
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE