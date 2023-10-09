Quote of the Week

October 9, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 33
The seafloor is rich in minerals vital for a clean energy future, but extracting them could have long-lasting environmental impacts
The nutrients used to feed cells are the costliest part of growing meat in a bioreactor. Can cheaper ingredients help this technology compete with the farm?
At its annual meeting, the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers highlights its past while looking ahead to future progress
Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, and Alexei Ekimov share prize for research that added color to nanotechnology
Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier will share the prize for their experiments on extremely short pulses of light and the rapid processes that happen to electrons within matter
Karikó, Weissman found nucleoside base modifications that enabled COVID-19 vaccines
