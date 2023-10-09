Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

October 9, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 33

The seafloor is rich in minerals vital for a clean energy future, but extracting them could have long-lasting environmental impacts

Full Article
Volume 101 | Issue 33
Quote of the Week

"We should think a bit harder as a society if we really want to engage in deep-sea mining."

Matthias Haeckel, marine biogeochemist, Geomar Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research Kiel

Water

The deep-sea mining dilemma

Inside the effort to cut the cost of cultivated meat

The nutrients used to feed cells are the costliest part of growing meat in a bioreactor. Can cheaper ingredients help this technology compete with the farm?

NOBCChE celebrates 50 years

At its annual meeting, the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers highlights its past while looking ahead to future progress

  Nobel Prize

    Three quantum dot researchers awarded Nobel Prize in Chemistry

    Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, and Alexei Ekimov share prize for research that added color to nanotechnology

  Nobel Prize

    Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to 3 for achievements in attosecond science

    Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L'Huillier will share the prize for their experiments on extremely short pulses of light and the rapid processes that happen to electrons within matter

  Nobel Prize

    Nobel for medicine recognizes mRNA vaccine research

    Karikó, Weissman found nucleoside base modifications that enabled COVID-19 vaccines

Science Concentrates

image name
Nobel Prize

Three quantum dot researchers awarded Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, and Alexei Ekimov share prize for research that added color to nanotechnology

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

With interests such as poetry and baking, chemists don't focus on just the science

 

Job listings

visit
