Evonik Industries will make proprietary fixed-bed catalysts for mobile applications of Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies’ organic hydrogen carrier technology. The system uses benzyl toluene, which binds to hydrogen for safe transport.
W. R. Grace has unveiled a new catalyst system for fluidized catalytic crackers at refineries. The new catalyst uses a vanadium trap in a high matrix surface area catalyst, which the company says makes upgrading long-chain hydrocarbons into fuels more sustainable.
Yara, the Norway-based nitrogen producer, says that European nitrogen fertilizer demand is off to a slower start than usual this buying season. If the situation continues, new production curtailments might be needed.
Air Liquide plans to spend nearly $150 million to build a low-carbon industrial gases plant in Bécancour, Quebec. A new air separation facility will use hydroelectric power to make oxygen, nitrogen, and argon.
Versalis has completed purchasing the 64% of the biobased chemical firm Novamont that it didn’t already own. Versalis is the chemical arm of the Italian oil company Eni.
Danimer Scientific, which makes the biodegradable polymer polyhydroxyalkanoate, has developed a compostable retail package with packaging maker Biolo and carrot producer Bolthouse Farms. The carrot bags will be available at 240 Meijer stores in the Midwest US.
Nucleus RadioPharma, a supplier of radiopharmaceuticals, has received $56 million in an oversubscribed series A funding round led by Eclipse Ventures and GE HealthCare. The firm plans to develop technology and establish manufacturing sites, including one in Rochester, Minnesota.
