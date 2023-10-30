Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 30, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Evonik Industries will make proprietary fixed-bed catalysts for mobile applications of Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies’ organic hydrogen carrier technology. The system uses benzyl toluene, which binds to hydrogen for safe transport.

W. R. Grace has unveiled a new catalyst system for fluidized catalytic crackers at refineries. The new catalyst uses a vanadium trap in a high matrix surface area catalyst, which the company says makes upgrading long-chain hydrocarbons into fuels more sustainable.

Yara, the Norway-based nitrogen producer, says that European nitrogen fertilizer demand is off to a slower start than usual this buying season. If the situation continues, new production curtailments might be needed.

Air Liquide plans to spend nearly $150 million to build a low-carbon industrial gases plant in Bécancour, Quebec. A new air separation facility will use hydroelectric power to make oxygen, nitrogen, and argon.

Versalis has completed purchasing the 64% of the biobased chemical firm Novamont that it didn’t already own. Versalis is the chemical arm of the Italian oil company Eni.

Danimer Scientific, which makes the biodegradable polymer polyhydroxyalkanoate, has developed a compostable retail package with packaging maker Biolo and carrot producer Bolthouse Farms. The carrot bags will be available at 240 Meijer stores in the Midwest US.

Nucleus RadioPharma, a supplier of radiopharmaceuticals, has received $56 million in an oversubscribed series A funding round led by Eclipse Ventures and GE HealthCare. The firm plans to develop technology and establish manufacturing sites, including one in Rochester, Minnesota.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Hydrogenious gets big grant for hydgrogen carrier
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Borealis signs wind energy pact
Plastic Energy, Nestle study plastic recycling in the UK

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE