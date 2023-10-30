Advertisement

October 30, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 36

With medicinal chemists’ innovative tools and techniques, it’s an exciting time to be building new drugs

Volume 101 | Issue 36
Quote of the Week

“If you would have told medicinal chemists 15, 20 years ago that we’d be doing chemistry in cells, we would just laugh at that, but that’s what we’re doing. I mean, we are basically taking control of the natural regulatory mechanisms.”

Joel Barrish, an industry veteran, RA Capital Ventures

Drug Discovery

Why small-molecule drug discovery is having a moment

Why hasn’t Kristie Koski made tenure?

The University of California, Davis, accused the chemistry professor of violating its faculty code of conduct. A judge and the faculty senate disagreed. Years later, she is still in tenure limbo

Fallow days loom for petrochemical firms

Years of healthy growth are yielding to slowing demand and a capacity overhang

  • Oncology

    From the archives: The 1990s

    The race to make paclitaxel

  • Food Ingredients

    Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of candy corn

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the colorful chemistry behind this classic Halloween candy

  • Research Funding

    NIH revamps grant review process to reduce bias

    Scientific merit to get more weight than reputation of investigator or institution

Science Concentrates

Environment

New method spots unreported forever chemicals

A new PFAS-detecting approach finds 11 previously undetected compounds in Cape Fear River

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Reanimated spider bots and garden mysteries

 

