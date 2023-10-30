Quote of the Week

October 30, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 36
With medicinal chemists’ innovative tools and techniques, it’s an exciting time to be building new drugs
The University of California, Davis, accused the chemistry professor of violating its faculty code of conduct. A judge and the faculty senate disagreed. Years later, she is still in tenure limbo
Years of healthy growth are yielding to slowing demand and a capacity overhang
The race to make paclitaxel
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the colorful chemistry behind this classic Halloween candy
Scientific merit to get more weight than reputation of investigator or institution
A new PFAS-detecting approach finds 11 previously undetected compounds in Cape Fear River