Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

November 23, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Mitsui Chemicals plans to close its polyethylene terephthalate plant in Yamaguchi, Japan, in October 2024. The company says the plant, which has 145,000 metric tons per year of capacity, has to close because of cheap imports from overseas.

Röhm will soon launch Polyvantis, a company that will combine its acrylic products business with the polycarbonate forms business of Sabic and is expected to have annual sales of about $700 million. Röhm announced the purchase of the Sabic unit in December and expects to complete the deal next year.

LyondellBasell Industries is moving forward with plans to build a plant in Wesseling, Germany, that will use its catalytic pyrolysis process to break down waste plastics. The plant will have a capacity to process about 50,000 metric tons of plastics per year and is expected to start up in 2025.

Northvolt has unveiled a sodium-ion battery that uses a Prussian white–based cathode and a hard carbon anode. The battery was developed in partnership with the start-up Altris.

Evonik Industries will spend $7.9 million to build an ultra-high-purity colloidal silica plant at its site in Weston, Michigan. The firm says the plant will be the first of its kind in North America. It will make silica for the chemical mechanical planarization process used in semiconductor fabrication.

Novozymes will divest part of its lactase business to satisfy European regulators ahead of a planned merger with rival Chr. Hansen. The firms say they already have a buyer but did not disclose that party’s name.

OCI Global is supplying Röhm with bioammonia for use in the production of methyl methacrylate, an acrylic resin precursor. OCI produces the ammonia from methane collected from waste and residues of biological origin.

Charles River Laboratories and Aitia, a developer of artificial intelligence applications, have signed an agreement giving Aitia access to Logica, Charles River’s AI-powered drug discovery platform. Aitia will deploy Logica across a portfolio of drug targets to discover candidates for neurological indications and cancer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Propanediol plant advances
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evonik clinches deal for biobased methionine
Evonik Buys Plant And Collaborates
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE