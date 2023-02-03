Quaker Houghton, which makes industrial process fluids, has signed a contract with Constellation Energy to purchase renewable energy certificates. The certificates will match half of Quaker Houghton’s electricity needs.
Ube will almost double capacity for polyimide hollow fibers at its facility in Ube, Japan. The company says demand for the fibers is growing for use in membranes that separate CO2 from biogas.
Syzygy Plasmonics will work with the nonprofit research institute RTI International to demonstrate the production of low-carbon fuel from carbon dioxide and methane. The pilot facility will combine Syzygy’s photocatalytic reactor with RTI’s Fischer-Tropsch synthesis system.
Albemarle has launched a stand-alone subsidiary, Ketjen, to supply its catalysts for the petrochemical, refining, and specialty chemical industries. Albemarle says Ketjen aims to support manufacturers transitioning from fluidized catalytic cracking to clean fuels and hydroprocessing.
Valero Energy and Darling Ingredients have approved plans to build a $315 million sustainable aviation fuel plant in Port Arthur, Texas. The facility will upgrade renewable diesel the partners already make at the site from waste fats and oils.
Charles River Laboratories has acquired Samdi Tech, a provider of proprietary mass spectrometry technology for high-throughput screening in drug discovery research, for $50 million. The companies have worked in partnership since 2018.
GreenLab, an Arkansas- based biotech company, has raised $5 million in seed funding to help produce specialized proteins in genetically engineered corn. The company already produces several proteins, including enzymes used to make textiles, biofuel, and food.
Boston Metal, a Massachusetts start-up, has raised $120 million from steelmaker ArcelorMittal and other investors to help commercialize an electrolysis process for making steel and other metals without carbon emissions. The firm operates a pilot-scale steel facility outside Boston and plans to scale up.
