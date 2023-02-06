Advertisement

10105-cover-2022video-social.jpg
February 6, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 5

As researchers develop efficient molecular fuels, they continue to wrestle with the fundamentals of how their machines work

Full Article
Volume 101 | Issue 5
Quote of the Week

“Our goal in bringing this lawsuit is to stop the formation of PFAS during fluorination, which is a violation of the law, but even more than that is a significant public health issue.”

Bob Sussman, attorney, Center for Environmental Health

Materials

Chemists debate how to fuel molecular machines

Is fluorinating polyethylene a health threat?

US EPA and environmental groups claim the process creates toxic PFAS

TEEX aims to make disaster training almost like the real thing

The Texas A&M program offers courses from intro to chemistry to firefighting at mock refinery, chemical plants

Science Concentrates

image name
Art & Artifacts

Ancient jars contain chemical secrets of mummification

Analytical chemistry reveals recipes from an ancient Egyptian embalming workshop

Business & Policy Concentrates

Sweet science: Gluten-free piecrust and Pasteur’s patisserie

 

