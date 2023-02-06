Quote of the Week

February 6, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 5
As researchers develop efficient molecular fuels, they continue to wrestle with the fundamentals of how their machines work
US EPA and environmental groups claim the process creates toxic PFAS
The Texas A&M program offers courses from intro to chemistry to firefighting at mock refinery, chemical plants
Reporter Ariana Remmel shares insights from their recent cover story about a new generation of supercomputers on C&EN Uncovered
For the first time, the NSF report includes workers without a bachelor’s degree as part of the science workforce
Analytical chemistry reveals recipes from an ancient Egyptian embalming workshop
