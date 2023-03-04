Advertisement

March 4, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 8
Huntsman has completed the sale of its textile effects business to Archroma for $593 million, plus assumed pension liabilities. Huntsman bought the business in 2006 from Ciba Specialty Chemicals.

Albemarle is increasing its stake in an Australian lithium processing plant it’s building with Mineral Resources. In exchange, Mineral Resources is boosting its interest in an associated lithium mine the companies operate.

Evonik Industries​ says it plans to spend a “mid-double-​digit million” euro amount to build a fumed aluminum oxide plant in Yokkaichi, Japan. The company says aluminum oxide is used to make ultrathin separator coatings for lithium-ion batteries.

Genascence, a firm targeting musculoskeletal diseases with gene therapy, has been awarded $11.6 million over 4 years by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The money will go toward the company’s Phase 1b clinical trial of its lead gene therapy for knee osteoarthritis and to “phase-​appropriate manufacturing activities.”

Umicore says it has begun the industrialization of its lithium manganese cathode materials and will have production in place by 2026. The company claims the materials make for batteries with better electric vehicle driving ranges than lithium iron phosphate cathodes.

Pilot Chemical has opened a 70 m2 microbiology lab at its technology center in Sharonville, Ohio, near Cincinnati. The company, which opened a comparable research facility in Pittsburgh in 2018, manufactures biocides for the disinfection, food processing, and oil and gas markets.

North American Helium has started up two new helium production lines in Saskatchewan, bringing the company’s total capacity to more than 3 million m3 per year. Linde will be the distributor for most of the new volumes.

Actylis, a pharmaceutical chemical manufacturer, has opened a 2,800 m2 plant in Eugene, Oregon. The site will develop and make active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug intermediates, from clinical scale to commercial volume.

