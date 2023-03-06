Advertisement

March 6, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 8

Volume 101 | Issue 8
Quote of the Week

“You’re talking about replacing a chemistry that’s been around for 60, 70, 80 years.”

Mike Finelli, chief North American officer, Solvay

Greenhouse Gases

Turning CO₂ into a valuable resource

Can electrochemical reduction make fuels and chemicals from the greenhouse gas?

Wrestling with Lipinski’s rule of 5

The chemist introduced the guidelines more than 25 years ago. Drug designers still disagree about their value

How fluoropolymer makers are trying to hold on to their business

As the materials face regulatory fire, producers look to eliminate problematic polymerization aids

  • Careers

    Career Ladder: Kerisha Bowen

    This litigator and patent prosecutor uses her background in chemistry to help clients get access to information they otherwise could not

  • Neuroscience

    How psychedelic compounds stimulate neuronal growth

    New study finds that hitting receptors inside cells is key

  • Reagents

    Chemists subdue organolithiums by incorporating them into organogels

    Air- and moisture-stable material makes these pyrophoric reagents safer and easier to handle

Science Concentrates

image name
Finance

BASF is cutting back at its main site in Germany

The company says high energy prices are forcing it to shut plants at its Ludwigshafen complex

Business & Policy Concentrates

Ducks in the vineyard and cats in the infrastructure

 

