JGC Holding s has been awarded the design contract for a green hydrogen and methylcyclohexane plant that the Japanese companies Eneos and Sumitomo Corporation plan to build in Malaysia. The plant will have 90,000 metric tons of hydrogen capacity per year.
Polynt has signed a tentative agreement to buy Polyprocess, a French maker of gel coats and color pastes for the composites industry. Based in Italy, Polynt makes unsaturated polyesters and other resins.
Magrathea Metals, a start-up aiming to produce magnesium metal from salt water, has secured a supply of brine for its pilot plant in Oakland, California. In February, the start-up received a $20 million contract from the US Department of Defense to build the project.
Sparxell has raised $3.2 million to develop its biodegradable pigments made from cellulose. The firm says its structural color technology produces colors and sheens that outlast conventional pigments.
Sinopec and TotalEnergies have formed a joint venture to make sustainable aviation fuel from waste oils at a Sinopec refinery. The firms did not specify the source of the biobased starting material.
3M has invested in the alkaline hydrogen electrolyzer start-up EvolOH. The $20 million series A financing was led by Engine Ventures and also included NextEra Energy.
Momentive Performance Materials expects that its majority shareholder, the South Korean firm KCC, will buy out minority shareholder SJL Partners to become its 100% owner. Momentive is a silicone maker that was once part of GE.
AstraZeneca’s Alexion Pharmaceuticals unit won approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for a rare blood disorder drug: danicopan, which will be marketed as Voydeya. Voydeya treats extravascular hemolysis in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria when it is used in combination with the drug ravulizumab or eculizumab.
