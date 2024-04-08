Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

April 8, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

JGC Holding s has been awarded the design contract for a green hydrogen and methylcyclohexane plant that the Japanese companies Eneos and Sumitomo Corporation plan to build in Malaysia. The plant will have 90,000 metric tons of hydrogen capacity per year.

Polynt has signed a tentative agreement to buy Polyprocess, a French maker of gel coats and color pastes for the composites industry. Based in Italy, Polynt makes unsaturated polyesters and other resins.

Magrathea Metals, a start-up aiming to produce magnesium metal from salt water, has secured a supply of brine for its pilot plant in Oakland, California. In February, the start-up received a $20 million contract from the US Department of Defense to build the project.

Sparxell has raised $3.2 million to develop its biodegradable pigments made from cellulose. The firm says its structural color technology produces colors and sheens that outlast conventional pigments.

Sinopec and TotalEnergies have formed a joint venture to make sustainable aviation fuel from waste oils at a Sinopec refinery. The firms did not specify the source of the biobased starting material.

3M has invested in the alkaline hydrogen electrolyzer start-up EvolOH. The $20 million series A financing was led by Engine Ventures and also included NextEra Energy.

Momentive Performance Materials expects that its majority shareholder, the South Korean firm KCC, will buy out minority shareholder SJL Partners to become its 100% owner. Momentive is a silicone maker that was once part of GE.

AstraZeneca’s Alexion Pharmaceuticals unit won approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for a rare blood disorder drug: danicopan, which will be marketed as Voydeya. Voydeya treats extravascular hemolysis in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria when it is used in combination with the drug ravulizumab or eculizumab.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Petrochemicals
Invista won’t close nylon intermediate plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Specialty Chemicals
ICIG buys Valtris organics plants in Europe
Mergers & Acquisitions
AbbVie to buy neuroscience-focused biotech Aliada
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE