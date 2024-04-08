Advertisement

April 8, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 11

Can they fix the bottlenecks in elder care?

Volume 102 | Issue 11
Quote of the Week

“We appear to be in mud up to the axle, so it’s been tough.”

Walt Hart, olefins Americas lead, S&P Global Commodity Insights

Diagnostics

Dementia’s next test: New Alzheimer’s diagnostics are coming

Can chemists turn California’s almond trash into sustainable treasure?

Almond shells are piling up. Working them into commercial products is a tough nut to crack

Chemical makers plot their low-carbon future

At a Houston petrochemical conference, executives acknowledged the need for government incentives

  • Informatics

    The rise of subscription-based AI platforms for drug discovery

    Claiming a democratization of the field, companies are increasingly offering AI-based services to a wider audience

  • Drug Delivery

    Verve pauses gene therapy trial, switches delivery agent

    Adverse effects show that LNP choice is tricky, despite the technology’s success in COVID-19 vaccines

  • Synthesis

    Cyclodextrins, reflected

    Mirror-image sugar rings sweeten supramolecular chemistry

Science Concentrates

image name
Tissue Engineering

Sex hormones’ effect on cultured cells depends on chromosomal background

Widely used media ingredient may confound primary culture studies, Tulane researcher says

Business & Policy Concentrates

Bugs who hop islands

 

