Quote of the Week

April 8, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 11
Can they fix the bottlenecks in elder care?
“We appear to be in mud up to the axle, so it’s been tough.”
Almond shells are piling up. Working them into commercial products is a tough nut to crack
At a Houston petrochemical conference, executives acknowledged the need for government incentives
Claiming a democratization of the field, companies are increasingly offering AI-based services to a wider audience
Adverse effects show that LNP choice is tricky, despite the technology’s success in COVID-19 vaccines
Mirror-image sugar rings sweeten supramolecular chemistry
Widely used media ingredient may confound primary culture studies, Tulane researcher says