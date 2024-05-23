Third Coast plans to expand its chemical contract manufacturing facilities in Pearland, Texas, by extending operating hours, adding a distillation column, and making structural improvements. The company offers chemical synthesis, filtration, and toll blending services.
Incitec Pivot is in negotiations to sell its fertilizer business to Indonesian competitor PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur. The Incitec business, which produces phosphate fertilizers, had sales of about $1.5 billion last year.
Calgon Carbon has agreed to acquire the industrial reactivated carbon business of Sprint Environmental Services, which operates a reactivation plant outside Houston. Calgon says it expects significant growth in demand for activated carbon to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances from drinking water.
Cellugy has raised $5.3 million in a seed funding round led by ICIG Ventures and Unconventional Ventures. The firm is commercializing a fermentation route to cellulose that it says can replace plastics in paper and personal care products.
Pittsburgh International Airport plans to add a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and hydrogen plant to its fuel infrastructure. The facility will yield up to 265 million L of SAF per year from captured waste methane.
Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical has tripled the capacity of raw materials for pharmaceuticals at its Osaka, Japan, facility. With the expansion, the plant can cater to the rising demand for raw materials such as stabilizers and buffers, the company says.
SK Pharmteco, the California-based contract development and manufacturing organization, has opened a new, 1,900 m2 testing facility near Philadelphia. The facility includes laboratory space for testing lentivirus that are used as vehicles in cell and gene therapies.
Rapport Therapeutics is plotting a $100 million initial public offering (IPO), following 10 other biotech firms that have held IPOs so far this year. The company was founded 2 years ago to develop small molecules targeting receptor-associated proteins for neurological and psychiatric disorders.
