The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Business

Business Roundup

Business Roundup

August 15, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 25
H.B. Fuller has acquired HS Butyl, a Lymington, England, producer of butyl tapes used for waterproofing in construction, automotive, and other industries. HS Butyl has more than $23 million in annual sales.

Invista has completed a nylon 6,6 polymer expansion at its site in Shanghai. The $240 million project expanded the site’s capacity for the engineering polymer, used in automotive and other industrial applications, to 400,000 metric tons per year.

Shintech, the US polyvinyl chloride arm of Japan’s Shin-Etsu Chemical, has delayed completion of its new plant in Plaquemine, Louisiana, until this fall. The company cites bad weather, difficulty finding labor, and has experienced late deliveries of equipment.

International Flavors & Fragrances will complete the renovation and expansion of its innovation center in Shanghai by the end of this month. The 16,000 m2site is the company’s largest in Asia.

JSR has completed the purchase of outstanding shares of Yamanaka Hutech, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. Yamanaka makes chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition materials used in semiconductor manufacturing.

Continental has signed an agreement to buy carbon black, a reinforcement in rubber compounds in tires, from Pyrum Innovations. The carbon black will be produced via pyrolysis of recovered tires from passenger cars.

Nippon Shokubai plans to expand its superabsorbent polymer manufacturing capacity by 50,000 metric tons per year at a facility in Indonesia. The company is also considering shuttering an older superabsorbent polymer plant in Japan.

Ribon Therapeutics has shut down, despite backing from pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer, AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Takeda. The biotech had been developing poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors for cancer and immunological diseases.

