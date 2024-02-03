Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

February 3, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Arsenal Capital Partners, a private equity firm, has purchased a majority stake in Polycorp for an undisclosed amount. Polycorp, based in Elora, Ontario, makes rubber and polyurethane products and has 250 employees.

Kraton has completed a $35 million upgrade of the crude tall oil biorefinery towers at its plant in Panama City, Florida. Tall oil is a by-product of paper pulping and is the raw material for many biobased chemicals.

Venator says that following its emergence from bankruptcy, it will close 130,000 metric tons (t) of titanium dioxide capacity in Europe. As part of this program, it will shut down its plant in Duisburg, Germany, which has 50,000 t of production, during the second quarter of this year.

Enerkem is retiring a demonstration plant in Edmonton, Alberta, that converted household waste into ethanol and methanol. The company says it will now try to commercialize the technology at larger scale.

Lyten will receive a $4 million grant from the US Department of Energy to start manufacturing lithium-sulfur batteries. The company says the raw materials for the high-capacity batteries will be easier to source than those for typical lithium-ion batteries.

Nova Molecular Technologies will spend about $24 million to expand solvent recovery capacity at its site in Columbia, South Carolina. The firm distills and recycles spent solvents from customers.

Prime Medicine, a biotechnology firm focused on prime editing, has received $15 million from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The company describes prime editing as a “word processor” for DNA that has the potential to fix mutations on theCFTR gene that cause cystic fibrosis.

Enterprise Therapeutics has raised about $33 million for a cystic fibrosis drug in Phase 2 clinical trials to test whether targeting epithelial sodium channels in the lining of airways will successfully hydrate and clear away mucus. Panakes Partners led the round, which was joined by Versant Ventures, the venture arm of Novartis, and other investors.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Petrochemicals
Invista won’t close nylon intermediate plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Specialty Chemicals
ICIG buys Valtris organics plants in Europe
Mergers & Acquisitions
AbbVie to buy neuroscience-focused biotech Aliada
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE