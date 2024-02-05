Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

February 5, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 4

New techniques allow scientists to see protein structures in their native environments

Volume 102 | Issue 4
Quote of the Week

“We’re all trying to avoid frying the sample.”

Kem Sochacki, staff scientist

Structural Biology

Structural biology in context

New techniques allow scientists to see protein structures in their native environments

Making space in STEM for people with disabilities

Many research labs are inaccessible to disabled scientists, but they don’t have to be

Silicon could make car batteries better—for a price

Several companies aim to lower the cost of the high-capacity anode material in an effort to dethrone graphite

  • Climate Change

    It’s time to talk about methane removal

    The potent greenhouse gas cannot be captured like carbon dioxide, so scientists are developing strategies to destroy it

  • Business

    A reckoning for Japan’s petrochemical industry

    Mitsubishi Chemical’s change of direction shows new willingness for drastic reorganization

  • Economy

    Global plastics glut and weak regulations hurt European recyclers

    Plentiful and cheap virgin plastic is undercutting the price of recycled plastic

Science Concentrates

Persistent Pollutants

Evolved enzyme breaks silicon-carbon bond

Discovery points to a route for biodegradation of volatile methyl siloxanes

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS Career Tips

NEWSCRIPTS

Something brewing

 

