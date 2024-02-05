Quote of the Week

February 5, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 4
New techniques allow scientists to see protein structures in their native environments
Many research labs are inaccessible to disabled scientists, but they don’t have to be
Several companies aim to lower the cost of the high-capacity anode material in an effort to dethrone graphite
The potent greenhouse gas cannot be captured like carbon dioxide, so scientists are developing strategies to destroy it
Mitsubishi Chemical’s change of direction shows new willingness for drastic reorganization
Plentiful and cheap virgin plastic is undercutting the price of recycled plastic
Discovery points to a route for biodegradation of volatile methyl siloxanes