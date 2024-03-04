Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 4, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

SI Group will close its antioxidant facility in Jinshan, China, and enter a supply agreement with Liaoning Dingjide Petrochemical, which makes additives and other specialty chemicals. Texas-based SI says it will put the Jinshan site up for sale.

BP has picked BASF’s amine-based carbon capture technology for its low-carbon hydrogen project in Teesside, England. BP expects the facility to be one of the largest low-carbon hydrogen plants in the UK.

USALCO plans to build a water treatment chemical facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Baltimore-based firm produces polyaluminum chloride and other coagulants used to treat industrial and potable water.

Antora Energy has raised $150 million in series B funding to ramp up production of thermal batteries. The firm converts renewable energy into heat that it stores in blocks of solid carbon. The heat is converted back to electricity when needed.

WeedOUT has raised $8.1 million in a series A round. The Israeli firm will use the funds to develop sterile pollen that yields unviable seeds in weeds—a technique borrowed from insect control.

Syngenta is working with Lavie Bio to discover new biological insecticides. Israel-based Lavie uses artificial intelligence to predict the performance of potential insecticide candidates.

AbbVie will pay Tentarix Biotherapeutics $64 million as part of a pact to develop biologic drugs for oncology and immunology. Tentarix’s Tentacles technology creates multifunctional, antibody-based biologics.

PulseSight Therapeutics has launched to develop gene therapies delivered with an electrotransfection system rather than the standard adeno-associated viruses. The Paris-based firm is targeting wet and dry age-related macular diseases.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

BioConsortia raises cash for crop microbes
Germany’s Origin Bio secures funding
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE