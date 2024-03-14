Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 14, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Arlanxeo, Saudi Aramco’s elastomer business, plans to build a hydrogenated nitrile rubber plant in Changzhou, China, with capacity of 5,000 metric tons per year. The product, made under the Therban name, resists exposure to chemicals, high temperatures, and abrasion.

Perstorp has bought out its minority partner in Shandong Perstorp Chemical, which makes polyols in Zibo, China. The Swedish specialty chemical company established the partnership with Shandong Fufeng Hongjin Investment in 2007.

Syzygy Plasmonics has received an investment of an undisclosed amount from the Japanese rubber producer Zeon. Syzygy is developing Rice University technology for using light to power chemical reactions.

International Chemical Investors Group(ICIG) has acquired a majority stake in Vasant Chemicals, an Indian maker of drug intermediates and specialty chemicals. Vasant will become part of ICIG’s fine chemical division, WeylChem.

Infinium will receive a $75 million investment from the climate change investment fund Breakthrough Energy Catalyst for its Texas plant, which will make sustainable aviation fuel from captured carbon dioxide. The facility will also produce diesel and naphtha.

DSM-Firmenich has sold a vitamin C plant in Jiangshan, China, to Jingjiang Cosfocus Health Technology. The company stopped production last year because of low vitamin prices and high costs.

Akari Therapeutics and Peak Bio will merge as a biotechnology company operating under the Akari name. The new company is developing antibody-drug conjugates that will combine chemotherapy and immunotherapy strategies for treating various cancers.

Shin-Etsu Chemical, based in Japan, will invest around $68 million in its pharmaceutical cellulose business. The company plans to double capacity of the pharmaceutical excipient hypromellose acetate succinate, which is made using plant-derived pulp and used to coat enteric drugs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Monolith raises $300 million for clean H₂
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE