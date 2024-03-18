Advertisement

March 18, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 8

Stanford chemist has created not just a new field of chemistry but also a new way to be a chemist

Volume 102 | Issue 8
Quote of the Week

“We’re just walking in a field with 6 ft high grass, but she’s up in a propeller plane.”

Jeremy Baskin, chemical biologist, Cornell University

Awards

2024 Priestley Medalist Carolyn Bertozzi has built a unique culture

New York City is becoming an unlikely carbon capture hub

Carbon dioxide emitters and users are piloting technology in the Big Apple

China’s aromatics building boom rattles the petrochemical industry

The country’s massive oil-to-chemical complexes have led to oversupply in polyester, nylon, and other aromatic-derived chemicals

  • Research Integrity

    Crystallography databases hunt for fraudulent structures

    By working with journals and crystallographers, databases aim to catch fraud earlier

  • Business

    ﻿Who wants to buy Teva’s API business?

    Drug company is selling its active ingredient division at a tough time for the sector

  • Biological Chemistry

    New hope for treating lethal snakebites

    In a recent study, researchers make important strides toward developing a broad-spectrum antivenom against deadly snakes such as cobras, mambas, and kraits

Science Concentrates

image name
Consumer Products

Unwanted reaction causes benzene to form in acne medication, lab finds

Valisure has petitioned the US FDA to pull all products using benzoyl peroxide

Business & Policy Concentrates

image

Caffeine gets out of coffee and into personal care

 

