Quote of the Week

March 18, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 8
Stanford chemist has created not just a new field of chemistry but also a new way to be a chemist
Carbon dioxide emitters and users are piloting technology in the Big Apple
The country’s massive oil-to-chemical complexes have led to oversupply in polyester, nylon, and other aromatic-derived chemicals
By working with journals and crystallographers, databases aim to catch fraud earlier
Drug company is selling its active ingredient division at a tough time for the sector
In a recent study, researchers make important strides toward developing a broad-spectrum antivenom against deadly snakes such as cobras, mambas, and kraits
Valisure has petitioned the US FDA to pull all products using benzoyl peroxide