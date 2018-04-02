Tronox has sold its electrolytic chemical operations in Henderson, Nev., for $13 million to a company set up for that purpose called EMD Acquisition. One of the business’s main products is electrolytic manganese dioxide.
AkzoNobel will start supplying organic peroxides in the U.S. in an emulsion format. The firm says the products are a safer alternative to solvent-based organic peroxides, which can catch fire if improperly handled or stored.
Solvay has sold its technology for making epichlorohydrin from glycerin to the engineering firm TechnipFMC, which plans to license it. Solvay used the technology to build plants in Thailand and China.
Ineos Styrolution plans to build a styrene plant on the U.S. Gulf Coast, where the firm says it will have cost advantages over foreign producers because of low feedstock and energy costs. The company currently makes styrene at facilities in Bayport and Texas City, Texas.
BASF’s Chemetall surface treatment business has opened a 3,600-m2 laboratory in Querétaro, Mexico. The lab will provide metal industry customers with analytical and testing services.
NMD Pharma has raised about $47 million in its first formal round of financing. The funds will help the firm develop small-molecule treatments for neurodegeneration. NMD was founded on insight into the relationship between the chloride channel CLC-1 and neuromuscular disease.
Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will collaborate on discovering RNA interference therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a liver disease. The partners say RNAi could mimic a genetic variation seen in people who don’t get the disease.
ShangPharma, a Chinese contract research firm, has expanded by 40%, or 840 m2, the amount of space available at its R&D incubator in South San Francisco. The site provides lab space to start-ups performing early discovery work in the life sciences.
