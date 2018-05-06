Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 6, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

ExxonMobil and SABIC have formed a joint venture to pursue the ethylene cracker they want to build in San Patricio County, Texas. The project was announced in 2016. Pending environmental permits, it will open by 2021 or 2022.

Mitsui Chemicals will write off $130 million from the value of the dental materials business it bought in 2013 for $576 million from the German metal chemistry firm Heraeus. Sales forecasts for existing products didn’t pan out, and the launch of new products is behind schedule, Mitsui says.

Italmatch has agreed to acquire the metalworking fluid business of Richmond, Va.-based Afton Chemical for an undisclosed sum. The deal includes facilities in Bedford Park, Ill., and Manchester, England, and business assets in India and China.

ICL, an Israeli industrial chemical maker, has invested in CropX, an Israeli firm that offers farmers a combination of soil sensor technology and analytics. ICL says CropX complements its fertilizer business.

Nanoco, a British firm with technology for manufacturing cadmium-free nanoscale quantum dots, has launched a subsidiary, Nanoco 2D Materials, to develop and commercialize materials for 2-D applications. Nanoco 2D Materials is collaborating with scientists at the University of Manchester.

Agilent Technologies will acquire Genohm, a Swiss provider of laboratory information management software with about 40 employees. Agilent says Genohm’s SLIMS software will fit with its OpenLAB products and help boost its presence in the genomics market.

NatureWorks, which produces the biobased polymer polylactic acid in Blair, Neb., has named Richard Altice as its CEO, replacing Marc Verbruggen, who retired in 2017. Altice was previously an executive at PolyOne.

Gilead Sciences will collaborate with Google sister company Verily Life Sciences to probe the immunological basis of inflammatory disease. The partners will use Verily’s Immunoscape technology for profiling inflammatory disease.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Syensqo adds to its line of bioingredients
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Yara acquires digital farming firm

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE