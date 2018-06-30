Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

June 30, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

LyondellBasell Industries and the South Korean firms SK Advanced and Daelim are teaming up to build a 400,000-metric-ton-per-year polypropylene plant in Ulsan, South Korea. To open in 2021, the plant will use Lyondell’s Spheripol technology.

Amvac Chemical has acquired Bayer’s bromacil herbicide business in the U.S. and Canada. Amvac says the purchase is unrelated to Bayer’s acquisition of Monsanto.

Gelest says it has begun commercial production of diiodosilane at its plant in Morrisville, Pa. Diiodosilane is a precursor used to deposit silicon nitride films during computer-chip production.

SK Innovation has purchased a high-throughput catalyst testing system from the German firm HTE. SK will use the equipment to test the hydrotreating of heavy refinery feedstocks.

Checkerspothas raised $5 million in seed funding to advance the use of genomics to find new molecular building blocks. The firm says it has an initial focus on materials from microalgae-derived triglycerides.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has bolstered its presence in San Diego with the opening of a new lab. In addition to research space for its scientists, the facility includes a learning lab for STEAM education. Vertex researchers in San Diego discovered three cystic fibrosis treatments.

NodThera has launched with $40 million in its first formal round of funding. The U.K.-based firm is developing small-molecule inhibitors of the NLRP3 inflammasome. Overactivation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, a multiprotein complex that plays a role in innate immune response, has been linked to diseases like type 2 diabetes, arthritis, and Alzheimer’s.

Thermalin has teamed with Sanofi to develop engineered insulin analogs for diabetes. Sanofi is also the lead investor in the Cleveland-based firm’s first big round of financing, which totaled $17.5 million. Thermalin licensed its programs from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE