Quote of the Week

July 2, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 27
Scientists are seeking ways to make beneficial but elusive sugars found in breast milk
Cover image:Cover for July 2, 2018
Credit: Shutterstock
Chemical ecologist Shannon Olsson and neuroscientist Karin Nordström employ 3-D printing and virtual reality to answer pressing questions about pollinators
As universities embrace rapid communications and international students, they are learning that the free exchange of ideas comes with risks
News reports linking the gene-editing technology to cancer are the latest in a series of hyped alarms due to be tested in humans soon
The start-up is taking the technology deeper into manufacturing
This chemist carved a path away from the bench to become an expert on the scientific workforce
Study shows how stopping one enzyme could help drugs treat an important class of cancers more effectively