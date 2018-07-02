Advertisement

09627-cover-openerCXD.jpg
09627-cover-openerCXD.jpg
July 2, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 27

Scientists are seeking ways to make beneficial but elusive sugars found in breast milk

Cover image:Cover for July 2, 2018

Credit: Shutterstock

Volume 96 | Issue 27
Quote of the Week

“The internet was never designed to be secure for the way we use it today.”

Brad Wheeler, chief information officer, Omni Security Operations Center at Indiana University

Biocatalysis

Synthesizing mothers’ milk

Scientists are seeking ways to make beneficial but elusive sugars found in breast milk

Decoding how insects use visual and chemical cues to find food

Chemical ecologist Shannon Olsson and neuroscientist Karin Nordström employ 3-D printing and virtual reality to answer pressing questions about pollinators﻿

Acknowledging the spies on campus

As universities embrace rapid communications and international students, they are learning that the free exchange of ideas comes with risks

  • Business

    Untangling the CRISPR cancer scare

    News reports linking the gene-editing technology to cancer are the latest in a series of hyped alarms due to be tested in humans soon

  • 3-D Printing

    3-D printing start-up Carbon seeks to be found everywhere

    The start-up is taking the technology deeper into manufacturing

  • Careers

    Career Ladder: Chloe Poston

    This chemist carved a path away from the bench to become an expert on the scientific workforce

Science Concentrates

image name
Drug Discovery

Ferreting out why some cancer drugs struggle to shrink tumors

Study shows how stopping one enzyme could help drugs treat an important class of cancers more effectively

Business & Policy Concentrates

Pot purveyors get wise to instrumentation; steelhead trout shift their genetic gears

 

