Business Roundup﻿﻿﻿﻿

Solvay will spend $56 million to modernize the cogeneration plant at its soda ash and sodium bicarbonate facility in Bernburg, Germany. The firm says the project will boost the site’s long-term competitiveness.
Arlanxeo will spend close to $100 million to modernize a polybutadiene facility in Brazil and a nitrile butadiene rubber facility in France. Arlanxeo is a synthetic rubber joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Lanxess.
AkzoNobel plans a second expansion of chloromethanes capacity in Frankfurt that will raise capacity by up to 50%. The firm recently completed a project there that boosted output of methylene chloride, chloroform, and carbon tetrachloride.
Ionic Materials,a maker of solid-state polymer battery electrolytes, has received an undisclosed investment from the venture arm of Hyundai Motor. The automaker says the start-up’s material will improve the safety, performance, and price of lithium-ion electric-vehicle batteries.
BASF plans to increase capacity for Irganox 1010, an antioxidant, by 40% at sites in Singapore and Switzerland. The sterically hindered phenolic antioxidant is added to a variety of plastics.
BASF has acquired Advanc3D Materials and Setup Performance, two European firms that make products for laser sintering. BASF says the purchases continue its expansion into the three-dimensional printing of plastics.
Otsuka Pharmaceutical will acquire Visterra for about $430 million. Otsuka says Visterra’s Hierotope technology enables the design of precision antibody-based therapies.
AstraZeneca, the University of Cambridge, and the Dutch firm Lumicks will form a center of excellence for dynamic single-molecule analysis. The center will be based around Lumicks’s C-Trap optical tweezers-fluorescence microscope.
