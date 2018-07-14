Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup﻿﻿﻿﻿

July 14, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 29
Solvay will spend $56 million to modernize the cogeneration plant at its soda ash and sodium bicarbonate facility in Bernburg, Germany. The firm says the project will boost the site’s long-term competitiveness.

Arlanxeo will spend close to $100 million to modernize a polybutadiene facility in Brazil and a nitrile butadiene rubber facility in France. Arlanxeo is a synthetic rubber joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Lanxess.

AkzoNobel plans a second expansion of chloromethanes capacity in Frankfurt that will raise capacity by up to 50%. The firm recently completed a project there that boosted output of methylene chloride, chloroform, and carbon tetrachloride.

Ionic Materials,a maker of solid-state polymer battery electrolytes, has received an undisclosed investment from the venture arm of Hyundai Motor. The automaker says the start-up’s material will improve the safety, performance, and price of lithium-ion electric-vehicle batteries.

BASF plans to increase capacity for Irganox 1010, an antioxidant, by 40% at sites in Singapore and Switzerland. The sterically hindered phenolic antioxidant is added to a variety of plastics.

BASF has acquired Advanc3D Materials and Setup Performance, two European firms that make products for laser sintering. BASF says the purchases continue its expansion into the three-dimensional printing of plastics.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical will acquire Visterra for about $430 million. Otsuka says Visterra’s Hierotope technology enables the design of precision antibody-based therapies.

AstraZeneca, the University of Cambridge, and the Dutch firm Lumicks will form a center of excellence for dynamic single-molecule analysis. The center will be based around Lumicks’s C-Trap optical tweezers-fluo­rescence microscope.﻿

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

