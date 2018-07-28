Advertisement

Business Roundup

July 28, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 31
DSM is partnering with the German recycling firm APK to make the nylon it produces for multilayer food-packaging films recyclable. APK says its solvent-based recycling process can separate mixed polymers, achieving properties close to those of virgin plastics.

AgBiome, a pest control start-up in Research Triangle Park, N.C., has raised $65 million in its third round of funding. The company will use the money to develop and commercialize gene traits and biological pesticides based on the plant microbiome.

Ferro will expand its ­ultramarine blue and micronized iron oxide pigments plant in Girardota, Colombia. The firm says it should be producing “significantly ­higher volumes” by early 2019.

Zapata Computing will work with Google to further develop its quantum computers. Zapata was cofounded last year by Alán Aspuru-Guzik, a Harvard University expert in quantum simulation for chemicals and materials.

Waters has acquired exclusive rights to desorption electrospray ionization technology from Prosolia. Waters says it will use the technology to enhance and improve its mass spectrometers.

Alector, a South San Francisco-based start-up ­developing neuroimmunology drugs, has raised $133 million in series E funding. It also disclosed its first two Alzheimer’s disease drug ­targets: TREM2 and SIGLEC-3, receptors found on brain immune cells called microglia.

Archer Daniels Midlandwill acquire Rodelle, a Colorado-based supplier of vanilla. Rodelle is unique among vanilla processors in that it operates a joint venture with an association of vanilla bean farmers in Madagascar.

Gossamer Bio has raised $220 million in series B funding to further develop therapies, now in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, for multiple undisclosed conditions. The start-up raised $100 million earlier this year.

