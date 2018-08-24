Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 24, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Carlyle Group and GIC have named Charles W. ­Shaver as the future CEO of AkzoNobel’s chemical business, which they are in the process of acquiring. Shaver is currently CEO of the paint maker Axalta. AkzoNobel tried to acquire Axalta last year.

AgBiome Innovations and the Italian agriculture products firm Sipcam Agro are joining to develop microbe-derived products. The companies will work on combination products that include AgBiome’s biobased fungicides.

BASF Petronas plans to expand capacity at its acrylic acid and butyl acrylate plants in Kuantan, Malaysia. The expansions are meant to meet demand for acrylic derivatives such as paints, adhesives, and superabsorbent polymers.

Umicore has licensed Buchwald precatalyst technology from MIT. Featuring electron-rich, tunable ligands, the precatalysts can enhance the effectiveness of Buchwald cross-coupling catalysts, Umicore says.

Sygnature Discovery will open a drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics facility in Cheshire, England, to operate in conjunction with its current site in Nottingham, England. The firm says the project will double its drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics services over 18 months.

Napa Therapeutics has been launched by three anti-aging-related start-ups: the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Insilico Medicine, and Juvenescence. Napa will develop drugs related to metabolism of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, better known as NAD.

AbbVie has signed an exclusive license for Argenx’s ARGX-115, an antibody thought to help stimulate the immune system to attack cancer cells. Argenx could get up to $625 million in payments from AbbVie.

Bayer has invested an undisclosed sum in Austria’s Haplogen as part of a deal to develop antivirals for lung diseases. Haplogen launched in 2010 to develop substances that treat infection by the common-cold virus.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Partnerships Target Drug Conjugates
Sanofi, UCB Join For Anti-inflammatories
Evotec Buys Kinaxo, Works With ChemBridge

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE