Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 19, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Sinochem International is buying the Spanish acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene producer Elix Polymers for $225 million from the private equity firm Sun European Partners. Ineos once owned the business but sold it in 2012 as a regulatory condition for merging its styrenics business with BASF to form Styrolution.

Celanese has agreed to purchase Next Polymers, an engineering polymer compounder headquartered in Mumbai, India. Next Polymers makes compounds of nylon, polypropylene, polycarbonate, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene.

Solid Power, which is ­developing solid-state ­batteries with lithium metal anodes, has raised $20 million in series A funding. The firm, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch last year, says it will use the funds to scale up output in Louisville, Colo.

Kyocera will spend $23 million to expand by 50% a plant in Kawasaki, Japan, that produces conductive and insulation pastes for the electronics industry and devices like motors and transformers. High growth in the auto industry justifies the expansion, Kyocera says.

Yissum, the technology transfer company of Hebrew University of Jerusalem, has launched a fund to commercialize nanotechnology developed at the school. The fund has so far raised $6 million from strategic and institutional investors.

Roche will pay SQZ Biotech up to $125 million in up-front and near-term milestone fees as part of an expanded pact to develop cellular therapies for cancer. The companies have worked together since 2015 on products based on SQZ’s antigen-presenting cells.

Weill Cornell Medicine and GenExosome Technologies are partnering to develop methods to isolate exosomes from human cells for regenerative therapies. The duo will also study tissue-specific exosomes to develop liquid biopsies.

HiFiBiO Therapeutics, a biotech firm developing antibody therapies for autoimmune disorders and cancer, has acquired the French start-up H-Immune Therapeutics for an undisclosed amount. H-Immune is focused on antibodies for immuno-oncology targets.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Evonik makes moves in medical market
Roche builds multiple sclerosis portfolio
Viela Bio spins off from MedImmune

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE