October 22, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 42

Many start-ups want to commercialize animal-free meat. Here’s what they have to do first

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 42
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“We’re not going to change the food system in 10 years—that’s not how our food system works.”

Chris Kerr, chief investment officer, New Crop Capital

Food Ingredients

The to-do list for ‘clean’ meat

Many start-ups want to commercialize animal-free meat. Here’s what they have to do first

Counting the ways to store renewable energy

Multiple technologies are vying to house temporary surpluses of solar and wind power

Inside the rarefied world of polymer drug manufacturing

The biotech Tricida turned to Patheon for a task few firms can carry out

  • Profiles

    Kavli Prize-winning astrochemist looks back at her career probing chemical complexity in space

    Leiden University’s Ewine van Dishoeck talks about building instruments for the Atacama Large Millimeter Array and the James Webb telescopes

  • Careers

    Harvard’s David Liu and C&EN’s Talented 12: In their own words

    Watch some of chemistry’s brightest stars share their advice and their science in talks recorded at a special symposium at #ACSBoston

Science Concentrates

Coatings

Fluorinated coating is utterly repellent

Transparent, self-healing film fends off more than 100 liquids, including concentrated acids and low-surface-tension solvents

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

Getting all touchy feely and being prepared

 

