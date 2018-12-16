Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

December 16, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Evonik Industries will purchase Air Products’ Trexlertown, Pennsylvania, campus, which includes several R&D labs. Evonik plans to invest $50 million in the site, creating 50 jobs. Evonik acquired Air Products’ specialty materials business last year.

Hanwha Total Petrochemical will spend $500 million to increase polypropylene capacity in South Korea by 60% to 1.1 million metric tons per year. The expansion, like the venture’s previously announced ethylene and polyethylene projects, is based on propane imported from the US.

Clariant plans to increase ethylene oxide capacity in Gendorf, Germany. The expansion, to come on line in 2020, will increase the firm’s ability to make EO derivatives targeted at personal and home care, crop, and industrial applications.

Gelest says it is again expanding production of surface-treated pigments used in personal care products such as eye shadow. The new capacity will come on line in 2019. The last capacity boost came in May.

Gevo and Renmatix will jointly explore producing renewable jet fuel and gasoline from cellulosic feedstocks at large scale. Renmatix extracts sugars from woody materials using supercritical water; Gevo makes jet fuel using isobutyl alcohol produced via fermentation of corn sugar.

XyloCor, a Philadelphia-based start-up developing gene therapies for cardiovascular disease, has raised $17 million in series A financing. The company’s lead experimental therapy is designed to stimulate growth of new heart blood vessels in people with refractory angina.

Cyclica has signed drug-discovery agreements with Bayer and Merck KGaA. The Toronto-based firm offers artificial intelligence–enhanced discovery tools, including Ligand Express, which investigates off-target profiles of small molecules.

Aro Biotherapeutics, a start-up cofounded by Sue Dillon and Karyn O’Neil, former R&D leaders at Janssen, has raised $13 million to develop its Centyrin protein therapy platform as an alternative to antibodies. Its lead programs are for cancer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Catalent extends in gene therapy, signs with Exelixis on ADCs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE