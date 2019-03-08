Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 8, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

DuPont will spend $220 million to expand ­production of Kapton polyimide film and Pyralux ­laminated circuit board ­materials at its Circleville, Ohio, facility. The new capacity will come on line in 2021 to supply consumer electronics, telecommunication, defense, and automotive customers.

OCI, a fertilizer and methanol producer with plants in the US, Europe, and Africa, says it has been approached by a firm interested in buying its methanol business. Published reports say the Saudi company Sabic is interested in the business.

J.M. Huber will acquire Miller Chemical & Fertilizer from Dunes Point Capital. Miller, based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, has 100 employees and makes crop-protection chemicals, fertilizers, and other horticultural products.

Carbon Engineering, a Canadian developer of a chemical method for capturing CO2 from the atmosphere, has received a $6 million investment from the mining company BHP. Carbon Engineering recently won investments from Chevron and Occidental Petroleum.

Celanese plans to add a polymerization line for ­thermoplastic copolyesters at its plant in Ferrara, Italy. The new capacity is due to be operational within 18 months.

Kite, the subsidiary of Gilead Sciences making cell therapies for cancer, has ­expanded its collaboration with MaxCyte to develop CAR-T therapies for up to 10 targets. MaxCyte uses electrical fields to get molecules, including DNA and RNA, into cells without viral vectors.

STA Pharmaceutical, the contract development and manufacturing arm of WuXi AppTec, will work with China’s Ark Biosciences to develop therapies for viral infection and respiratory disease. Ark will use China’s Marketing Authorization Holder pilot program, which is designed to expedite drug approvals in the country.

Synthego, a provider of CRISPR gene-editing services, is offering a total of $1 million in reagents and other services to labs working on novel or interesting uses of genome engineering. Applications are due through the firm’s website by March 29.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Lentiviral vector CDMO gets $23.8 million
2 New Jersey cell therapy facilities are acquired
Nitto to invest $225 million in oligonucleotides

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE