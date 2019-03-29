Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 29, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Ineos is doubling the size of its proposed US Gulf Coast ethylene oxide facility to 520,000 metric tons per year. The company expects the facility, which will also make ethoxylated derivatives, to start up in 2023.

Solvay will increase hydroquinone capacity at its plant in Saint-Fons, France, by 20% within the next few months. The firm recently increased hydroquinone capacity in Zhenjiang, China, by an undisclosed amount.

Covestro will collaborate with Genomatica to research and develop high-performance materials based on renewable feedstocks. Producing materials made with Genomatica’s engineered microbes will help Covestro reduce its CO2 emissions, the companies say.

Lubrizol has acquired Laboratoire Phenobio, a maker of naturally derived extracts and botanical active ingredients for cosmetics. Lubrizol previously acquired other cosmetic natural ingredient makers including Active Organics in 2011 and Lipotec in 2012.

Avantium plans to build a biomass-based ethylene glycol demonstration plant in Delfzijl, the Netherlands, by the end of the year. A $2.3 million grant from the European Regional Development Fund is helping to underwrite the plant, which will have an annual capacity of 10 metric tons.

Clear Labs, a food safety testing start-up using gene-sequencing technology, has inked a deal with Oxford Nanopore. Benchtop sequencers from Oxford Nanopore will power Clear Labs’ system, enabling fast, high-volume pathogen testing, they say.

Enamine is extending an agreement to provide drug-discovery services to the Danish firm Lundbeck. Enamine will supply a new screening compound library, produce compounds on demand, and increase its contract chemistry offering.

Synerkine Pharma has raised nearly $4 million in its first formal round of financing. Synerkine is developing fusion proteins that can address chronic pain without the side effects seen with common analgesics. The proceeds will support preclinical development of a fusion protein of IL-4 and IL-10 for arthritis and neuropathic pain.﻿

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvay gets a taste for natural ingredients
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Eurofins expands discovery chemistry in Spain
Sanofi Boosts Role In Contract Production

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE