April 20, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 16
Tronox has completed its acquisition of Cristal’s titanium dioxide business following approval by the US Federal Trade Commission. The agreed-upon sale of Cristal’s Ashtabula, Ohio, titanium dioxide plant to Ineos is expected to close on May 1.

Sirrus has completed a $2 million expansion of capacity for methylene malonate monomers and oligomers. The facility will make 2 metric tons a month of the reactive materials, used in adhesives, coatings, and sealants. Japan’s Nippon Shokubai acquired Ohio-based Sirrus in 2017.

Ineos Styrolution plans to build a new plant for its StyLight styrene acrylonitrile–based composite, a structural material with an aesthetically pleasing surface finish. The company says it would like to build the plant in Germany by 2022.

Stahl, a producer of leather chemicals based in the Netherlands, will work with Applied DNA Sciences to evaluate molecular tagging of Stahl products used in leather manufacturing. Applied DNA’s tags can be attached to raw materials or finished goods for supply-chain traceability.

Zymergen, an industrial biotechnology start-up, has signed a multiyear deal with Sumitomo Chemical to develop materials for use in consumer electronics. The firms will target bioengineered optical display films, hard coatings, flexible circuits, and adhesives.

Talaris Therapeutics, a cell-therapy company formerly known as Regenerex, has raised $100 million in series A financing for clinical trials of its stem cell therapies. Talaris injects its cells into patients during organ transplantation to prevent organ rejection and eliminate the need for immunosuppressants.

Scout Bio, a start-up cofounded by the University of Pennsylvania’s James Wilson, has raised $20 million to develop adeno-associated virus gene therapies for cats and dogs. The firm currently has programs for chronic kidney disease, chronic pain, and atopic dermatitis.

PureTech Health has struck a deal with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop ­immunotherapies that target the lymphatic system. PureTech brings drug-delivery technology based on research by Christopher Porter at Monash University. It will earn up to $26 million in near-term payments.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society.