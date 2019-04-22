Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

April 22, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 16

Consumers are looking for natural scents; fragrance firms just want to be more sustainable﻿

Cover image:Outline of bottle on bed of roses

Credit: Shutterstock/C&EN

Quote of the Week

“This is something I’m living with—the question of why these things happened to us and what we did to deserve all this hatred.”

Firas Jumaah, Iraqi analytical chemist

Consumer Products

How perfumers walk the fine line between natural and synthetic

As more opioids go down the drain, scientists are tracking them in the environment

Researchers have begun sampling water and sediment to understand the extent of the problem

Inspired by the microbiome, can poop pills and gut bugs help boost cancer immunotherapy’s effects?

Companies are testing the ability of fecal transplants and bacteria-stuffed pills to make checkpoint inhibitors work for more people

  • Biotechnology

    Wacker seeks help from biotech

    Softening chemical markets encourage German giant to grow through biochemistry

  • Profiles

    Rescued from a war zone, an Iraqi chemist finds a future in pharma

    A scholarship led Firas Jumaah to graduate studies at Lund University, which then saved him and his family from Islamic State militants

Science Concentrates

Astrochemistry

Universe’s first molecules finally found in space

Observation of long-sought molecule could change astrochemical models

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Microbes both of and out of this world

 

