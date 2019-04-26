Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

April 26, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Fairway Methanol, a joint venture between Celanese and Mitsui & Co., plans to expand capacity of its Clear Lake, Texas, methanol plant by about 30% to 1.7 million metric tons per year. The partners say they will evaluate additional cost-effective expansions at the unit.

VanDeMark Chemical, a phosgene chemistry specialist in Lockport, New York, has been acquired by the private equity firm Comvest Partners for an undisclosed sum. VanDeMark was owned by Verus Investment Partners, Brightwood Capital Advisors, and Prudential Capital Group.

Total will close its 110,000-metric-ton-per-year polystyrene plant in El Prat de Llobregat, Spain, by year’s end because it lacks economy of scale and is not integrated with raw materials, the company says. The site, which employs 56, represents about one-quarter of Total’s polystyrene production capacity.

W. R. Grace and TechnipFMC will collaborate on the latter’s deep catalytic cracking technology. Grace will use its expertise in fluid cracking catalysts to advance the technology to convert crude oil to propylene and other petrochemicals.

Dow and Deep C, a Vietnamese industrial park developer, plan to install a 1 km road in Haiphong, Vietnam, that will incorporate 4 metric tons of flexible packaging waste. Dow has helped install similar roads in India and Texas.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, which is working to commercialize spider silk fibers, has joined with the textile firm Polartec to bring spider silk fabrics to the military market. Kraig makes the strong, lightweight fibers by modifying silkworms to express spider silk genes.

Nocion Therapeutics has launched with $27 million in series A financing to develop small molecules that inhibit sodium channels in inflamed sensory neurons that cause coughing, itchiness, and pain. The Cambridge, Massachusetts–based start-up plans to first treat chronic cough and then develop painkillers.

Eli Lilly and Company is selling Chinese rights for two of its antibiotics, Ceclor and Vancocin, to China’s Eddingpharm for $375 million. The sale includes a Lilly plant in Suzhou, China, that makes Ceclor.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Syndesi launches as spin-off from UCB
Invista Will Expand Spandex In Brazil
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE