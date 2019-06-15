Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

June 15, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

H.B. Fuller has agreed to sell its surfactants, thickeners, and dispersants business in Dalton, Georgia, to Tiarco for $71 million. Fuller obtained the business when it acquired Royal Adhesives for $1.6 billion in 2017.

DuPont is investing in BioMe Oxford, a start-up that developed BioCapture, an orally delivered capsule that can sample gut bacteria in humans and other animals. BioCapture will allow a deeper understanding of the impact that probiotics and other ingredients have on the microbiome, DuPont says.

Koppers will close its Follansbee, West Virginia, facility, where until recently it refined naphthalene. The company has consolidated naphthalene refining at its site in Stickney, Illinois.

Archroma says the Vietnamese textile maker Tuong Long will switch to its aniline-free indigo dye to make denim. Unlike traditional indigo, Archroma says, the Denisol brand indigo contains no detectable residual aniline, an aquatic toxin.

Daicel will build a 1,3-butylene glycol plant at its Aboshi site in Himeji-shi, Japan. Daicel says demand for the ingredient, also known as 1,3-butanediol, is growing in cosmetic applications.

Waters Corp. has formed a partnership with Medicines Discovery Catapult, a UK facility intended to accelerate drug discovery. Through the partnership, small drug-discovery firms will gain precommercial access to new Waters mass spectrometry technology.

Evotec will receive a $23.8 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to discover new treatment regimens for tuberculosis. The foundation wants to reduce the current regimen of administering four drugs for a minimum of 6 months.

Artizan Biosciences, a Yale University spin-off, has closed its first formal round of financing, bringing its total fundraising to $12 million. Artizan’s technology platform allows it to identify bacteria that predispose people to inflammatory bowel disease.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Micreos raises $37 million for antibiotic technology
Seres, Nestlé partner to advance microbiome therapy
DuPont and Dutch firm pursue microbiome therapy
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE