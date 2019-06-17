Quote of the Week

June 17, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 24
River no longer blazes, but cleanup not yet complete
Cover image:Firefighters on a bridge over the Cuyahoga River spray water on a tugboat surrounded by flames in November 1952. This picture became famous after Time magazine ran it in 1969 with a story about ecological degradation in the US.
Credit: Public Domain
Scientists around the world are working to reduce how much greenhouse gas the ammonia-making process emits
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning lists the top five chemical products in terms of energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions during synthesis.
US executives bemoan tariffs on needed products but see solutions to the plastics crisis
The FDA’s new guidance defines interchangeability and will use insulin as a test case
Chemistry blogger answers readers’ questions in this edition of Bench & Cubicle
Agency floats revised process for assessing risks to endangered species