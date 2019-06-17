Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09724-cover-cuyahoganowcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09724-cover-cuyahoganowcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 17, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 24

River no longer blazes, but cleanup not yet complete﻿

Cover image:Firefighters on a bridge over the Cuyahoga River spray water on a tugboat surrounded by flames in November 1952. This picture became famous after Time magazine ran it in 1969 with a story about ecological degradation in the US.

Credit: Public Domain

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 24
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“As a physician, I find this intolerable. No patient should have to choose between paying for medicine and paying for their rent.”

Ned Sharpless, acting commissioner, FDA

Pollution

Marking 50 years since the Cuyahoga River fire, which sparked US environmental action﻿

Industrial ammonia production emits more CO2 than any other chemical-making reaction. Chemists want to change that

Scientists around the world are working to reduce how much greenhouse gas the ammonia-making process emits

Periodic Graphics: Environmental impact of industrial reactions

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning lists the top five chemical products in terms of energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions during synthesis.

  • Economy

    Trade and plastics woes shadow chemical conference

    US executives bemoan tariffs on needed products but see solutions to the plastics crisis

  • Biosimilars

    New federal rules are supposed to make biosimilars more accessible. Will they work?

    The FDA’s new guidance defines interchangeability and will use insulin as a test case

  • Employment

    Chemjobber’s mailbag: Business cards, interviewing etiquette, and more

    Chemistry blogger answers readers’ questions in this edition of Bench & Cubicle

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Pesticides

US EPA to revamp pesticide evaluations

Agency floats revised process for assessing risks to endangered species

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

An air of sweat and a fang-tastic meal

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT