Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 12, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

The United Steelworkers union has ratified a contract that covers about 235 workers at Dow’s chemical plant in Deer Park, Texas. The workers were locked out for 7 weeks in the spring, the union says.

Trinseo will build a thermoplastic elastomer pilot plant in Hsinchu, Taiwan, by 2020. The plant will make thermoplastic urethanes for automotive, consumer electronic, medical, footwear, and other markets.

Covestro has launched an open-innovation network in China. The German polymer maker says the network will unite its Shanghai innovation center with universities, start-ups, and other companies in China.

Lenzing will spend more than $40 million to build a sulfuric acid plant at its cellulosic fiber facility in Lenzing, Austria. The project includes air purification and sulfur recovery facilities, the company says.

Agilent Technologies has opened an R&D center at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire, England, where it will study laser and Raman spectroscopy. Agilent entered the Raman field in 2017 with the purchase of Cobalt Light Systems.

Icosavax has raised $51 million in series A financing to develop and test a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus in adults. The vaccine is based on self-assembling, viruslike particles developed at the University of Washington’s Institute for Protein Design.

Takeda Pharmaceutical has signed a pact with San Diego–based Prometheus Biosciences to develop up to three therapies for inflammatory bowel disease based on three different drug targets. Prometheus will receive an undisclosed up-front payment and up to $420 million in future milestone payments.

GlaxoSmithKline and Lyell Immunopharma will work together to try to extend the benefits of engineered cell therapies, which work well in blood cancers, to solid tumors. Lyell is focused on ways to make engineered T cells, which can wear out in the environment surrounding a tumor, longer acting.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sanofi and Translate Bio add coronavirus to vaccine pact
DuPont and Dutch firm pursue microbiome therapy
Viela Bio spins off from MedImmune
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE