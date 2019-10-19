Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 19, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

LyondellBasell Industries is building a pilot plant in Ferrara, Italy, to test a pyrolysis-based recycling technology that breaks down mixed plastic waste into a feedstock that can be processed into new plastics. The technology uses a catalyst that makes it more efficient than other pyrolysis processes, Lyondell says.

Kraton, a Houston-based polymer and pine chemical company, has warned investors that third-quarter income will not meet expectations. The firm cites worsening demand in Asia, Europe, and the US, as well as trade tensions and tariffs.

IFP Energies nouvelles, Axens, and Michelin are building a prototype plant at Michelin’s site in Bassens, France, to make butadiene from ethanol. Global consumption of butadiene made from oil and gas is about 12 million metric tons per year, and about 40% of that is used in tires.

Shell and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group are forming a joint venture to recycle catalysts used in oil refining. Notably, the partners say, they will recover vanadium, reducing the need for vanadium mining.

Ineos Styrolution and Austrian recycler Bage Plastics are launching grades of acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene that are up to 70% postconsumer electrical and electronics waste. Ineos aims to use 325,000 metric tons of recycled material annually.

Insilico Medicine, a specialist in artificial intelligence (AI) for drug discovery, has signed a deal with Jiangsu Chia Tai Fenghai Pharmaceutical valued at up to $200 million. The partners intend to develop AI targeted at therapies for triple-negative breast cancer.

Citrine Informatics, the developer of an artificial intelligence platform for materials discovery, has raised $20 million in a series B financing round led by Prelude Ventures and Innovation Endeavors. The firm raised $8 million last year.

ImmunoMolecular Therapeutics has secured $10 million from JDRF T1D Fund and Morningside Ventures in its first formal funding round. The biotech firm is developing personalized therapies for type 1 diabetes and autoimmune disorders.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

LG Chem to build plastics recycling plant
Versalis to reuse Italy’s waste plastic
Carbios gets more funding for PET recycling
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE