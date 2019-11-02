Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

November 2, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 43
Gabriel Performance ­Products has acquired a portfolio of alkyd resins from Deltech Resins. Gabriel says it will produce the resins at its Harrison City, Pennsylvania, plant, where it makes Ranbar-brand alkyd resins for coatings applications.

Orion Engineered Carbons has opened a technical service laboratory in Carlstadt, New Jersey. The firm says the lab will strengthen its specialty carbon black business and enhance collaboration with coating and printing ink customers.

Kula Bio, an agricultural technology firm founded by Harvard University chemistry professor Daniel Nocera, has raised $5 million in a seed funding round. Kula is developing nitrogen-fixing microbes packed with energy-storing bioplastics that help them compete with native soil organisms.

ESS, a Portland, Oregon–based flow battery start-up, has raised $30 million in a third round of funding. ESS will use the money to expand and automate the process of making its iron flow batteries for renewable energy storage.

Chemberry, an e-commerce venture that Clariant launched last year, will add about 3,000 home care ingredients to its product portfolio. The site currently operates in the personal care market, listing some 30,000 ingredients in that category.

Eurofins will provide in vitro discovery services for San Diego–based Escient Pharmaceuticals. Eurofins will apply G protein–coupled receptor discovery techniques to identify novel therapeutics targeting Mas-related G protein receptors.

Nuvation Bio, a biotech start-up headquartered in New York City and San Francisco, has raised $275 million in series A financing to develop cancer drugs. The firm, which is not disclosing its pipeline or drug modalities, was founded by David Hung, the former CEO of Medivation.

Pinteon Therapeutics, a Cambridge, Massachusetts– based start-up, has raised $17 million in series A financing to launch a Phase I clinical trial for an Alzheimer’s disease drug. The firm’s lead drug candidate is an antibody that targets a phosphorylated form of the tau protein.

