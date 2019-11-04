Quote of the Week

November 4, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 43
Medicinal and process chemists are starting to tap into the current trend
Cover image:Companies explore the potential of electrochemistry
Credit: Chris Gash
ACS’s reintroduced salary survey shows that unemployment is flat and salaries overall are slightly up since 2016
Finding alternatives to single-use plastic won’t be easy for scientists, but here are some of the ways that they are starting to change their habits
To celebrate the International Year of the Periodic Table, C&EN is re-releasing its favorite essays from a special 2003 collectors’ issue celebrating the elements
This former professor does contract work from home as he raises 4 boys
Members also pass petition to streamline ACS governing documents