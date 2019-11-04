Advertisement

09743-cover-opener.jpg
09743-cover-opener.jpg
November 4, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 43

Medicinal and process chemists are starting to tap into the current trend

Cover image:Companies explore the potential of electrochemistry

Credit: Chris Gash

Volume 97 | Issue 43
Quote of the Week

“To improve sustainability in science we must work collaboratively with researchers.”

Martin Farley, sustainable labs adviser, University College London

Medicinal Chemistry

Amping up the pharma lab: Drug companies explore the potential of electrochemistry

What US chemists make, according to the 2019 ACS salary survey

ACS’s reintroduced salary survey shows that unemployment is flat and salaries overall are slightly up since 2016

The art of salary negotiations

How to not leave money on the table

  • Sustainability

    Can laboratories move away from single-use plastic?

    Finding alternatives to single-use plastic won’t be easy for scientists, but here are some of the ways that they are starting to change their habits

  • Periodic Table

    From our archives: An essay on plutonium, by Shenda M. Baker

    To celebrate the International Year of the Periodic Table, C&EN is re-releasing its favorite essays from a special 2003 collectors’ issue celebrating the elements

  • Nontraditional Careers

    Career Ladder: Jason Pontrello

    This former professor does contract work from home as he raises 4 boys

image name
Governance

H. N. Cheng is 2020 ACS president-elect

Members also pass petition to streamline ACS governing documents

image

Ecofriendly skivvies with benefits

 

