Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

December 12, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Wacker Chemie has written off $830 million from the value of its polysilicon facilities because of depressed prices for the material, used in solar panels. The German firm blames the situation on subsidized Chinese producers that flood the polysilicon market with product.

Evonik Industries plans to increase capacity for sodium methylate at its plant in Rosario, Argentina, to 90,000 metric tons per year by 2021. The 50% increase will satisfy growing South American demand for the biodiesel catalyst, the firm says.

Pilot Chemical has purchased Órgano Síntesis, a Mexican producer of chemicals for industries including personal care, cleaning, and disinfection. Ohio-based Pilot says the 100-employee Mexican firm will extend its presence in the Latin American market.

Standard Lithium has completed a lithium chloride demonstration plant at Lanxess’s bromine facility in El Dorado, Arkansas. Standard says its brine extraction technique is more environmentally friendly than current evaporation methods.

Circulate Capital has raised $106 million for an investment fund dedicated to projects that combat plastic waste in Asia. Investors include Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Danone, Unilever, Dow, and Chevron Phillips Chemical. Circulate says it has identified 200 potential projects.

Limelight Bio, a spin-off from the University of Pennsylvania, has launched with $75 million and eight gene therapy programs, including ones for eye, ear, and neurological diseases. One of Limelight’s cofounders, Jean Bennett, developed the gene therapy that would later become known as Luxturna and is now sold by Spark Therapeutics.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cargill to use Enough’s fungal protein for meat alternatives
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
F2G gets $70 million to develop the antifungal olorofim
Repsol closes in on UHMWPE plant
Advertisement

Indorama has acquired the polyethylene terephthalate recycler Green Fiber International. The company runs a plant in California that can make 40,000 metric tons of recycled PET per year, including products suitable for food-contact applications.

Bayer has struck a $5 million partnership with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to develop small-molecule drugs for hemophilia A and B. Bayer already sells a biologic blood-clotting-factor therapy for hemophilia A and is developing a gene therapy.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE