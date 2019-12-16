Advertisement

09748-cover1-opener.jpg
09748-cover1-opener.jpg
December 16, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 48

We’re showcasing the year’s hottest trends in chemistry research, coolest-looking molecules, and more

Credit: C&EN

Volume 97 | Issue 48
Quote of the Week

“He said without doubt this was the biggest honor he’d ever received. Because it will last as long as there are periodic tables.”

Eric Seaborg, son of, Glenn T. Seaborg

Science Communication

C&EN’s Year in Chemistry 2019

Northvolt is building a future for greener batteries

Swedish firm aims to feed a booming electric vehicle market with more-sustainable lithium-ion batteries

The 2019 #RealTimeElements Week Awards

In honor of the International Year of the Periodic Table, the annual #RealTimeChem Week contest accepted entries starring the elements

  • Periodic Table

    From our archives: An essay on seaborgium, by Eric Seaborg

    To celebrate the International Year of the Periodic Table, C&EN is re-releasing its favorite essays from a special 2003 collectors’ issue celebrating the elements

  • Employment

    How will the US chemistry job market look in 2020?

    While a recession doesn’t appear imminent, some sectors may experience a slowdown

Science Concentrates

image name
Persistent Pollutants

US Congress set to pass handful of PFAS controls

Legislation includes reporting, cleanup, and monitoring requirements

Business & Policy Concentrates

How your in-laws could be causing you indigestion, and perfume fit for a queen

 

