Quote of the Week

December 16, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 48
We’re showcasing the year’s hottest trends in chemistry research, coolest-looking molecules, and more
Credit: C&EN
Swedish firm aims to feed a booming electric vehicle market with more-sustainable lithium-ion batteries
In honor of the International Year of the Periodic Table, the annual #RealTimeChem Week contest accepted entries starring the elements
To celebrate the International Year of the Periodic Table, C&EN is re-releasing its favorite essays from a special 2003 collectors’ issue celebrating the elements
While a recession doesn’t appear imminent, some sectors may experience a slowdown
Legislation includes reporting, cleanup, and monitoring requirements