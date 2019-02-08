Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

February 8, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Air Liquide has paid $21 million for a 19% stake in Hydrogenics, a Canadian maker of fuel cells and equipment for generating hydrogen. The two plan to jointly develop proton exchange membrane electrolysis technology for hydrogen energy markets.

Mitsui & Co. and Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha have jointly purchased a 25% stake in Ouro Fino Quimica, a Brazilian agrochemical company. Mitsui says the company, founded in 2010, has developed “top-notch” formulas for the Brazilian market.

EverZinc, the former Umicore zinc chemical business, has acquired GH Chemicals, a Canadian maker of zinc oxide with 58 employees. The acquisition is EverZinc’s second since OpenGate Capital acquired it in 2016.

Kyocera has acquired H.C. Starck Ceramics, a German ceramics maker, for an undisclosed sum. Kyocera says the purchase will expand its fine ceramics business into Europe from Japan and the US.

Adaptive3D has completed a financing round led by the venture capital arms of DSM and Applied Materials. The Dallas-based start-up is making photoresins for high-throughput additive manufacturing of plastic and rubber parts.

Alexion is investing up to $60 million in Caelum Biosciences. The two will develop an antibody that targets the amyloid fibrils that accumulate in the disease amyloid light chain amyloidosis. Alexion can also acquire Caelum, which would earn the small firm up to $500 million more.

DSM will increase its stake in Yantai Andre Pectin, a Chinese pectin maker, to 75% from 29%, for a price of about $170 million. Pectin is a fruit extract used in food, beverages, and personal care.

Amyris will develop fermentation-derived cannabinoids for the beverage and skincare markets with an undisclosed partner. Amyris says the deal is worth up to $255 million over the next 12 to 36 months.

HiberCell has launched with $61 million in funding. The New York City–based biotech says it is the first company focused exclusively on detecting dormant tumor cells, which are the cause of most cancer deaths. It will build on research by Julio Aguirre-Ghiso at the Tisch Cancer Institute.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE