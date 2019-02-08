Air Liquide has paid $21 million for a 19% stake in Hydrogenics, a Canadian maker of fuel cells and equipment for generating hydrogen. The two plan to jointly develop proton exchange membrane electrolysis technology for hydrogen energy markets.
Mitsui & Co. and Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha have jointly purchased a 25% stake in Ouro Fino Quimica, a Brazilian agrochemical company. Mitsui says the company, founded in 2010, has developed “top-notch” formulas for the Brazilian market.
EverZinc, the former Umicore zinc chemical business, has acquired GH Chemicals, a Canadian maker of zinc oxide with 58 employees. The acquisition is EverZinc’s second since OpenGate Capital acquired it in 2016.
Kyocera has acquired H.C. Starck Ceramics, a German ceramics maker, for an undisclosed sum. Kyocera says the purchase will expand its fine ceramics business into Europe from Japan and the US.
Adaptive3D has completed a financing round led by the venture capital arms of DSM and Applied Materials. The Dallas-based start-up is making photoresins for high-throughput additive manufacturing of plastic and rubber parts.
Alexion is investing up to $60 million in Caelum Biosciences. The two will develop an antibody that targets the amyloid fibrils that accumulate in the disease amyloid light chain amyloidosis. Alexion can also acquire Caelum, which would earn the small firm up to $500 million more.
DSM will increase its stake in Yantai Andre Pectin, a Chinese pectin maker, to 75% from 29%, for a price of about $170 million. Pectin is a fruit extract used in food, beverages, and personal care.
Amyris will develop fermentation-derived cannabinoids for the beverage and skincare markets with an undisclosed partner. Amyris says the deal is worth up to $255 million over the next 12 to 36 months.
HiberCell has launched with $61 million in funding. The New York City–based biotech says it is the first company focused exclusively on detecting dormant tumor cells, which are the cause of most cancer deaths. It will build on research by Julio Aguirre-Ghiso at the Tisch Cancer Institute.
