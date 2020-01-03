Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

January 3, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 1
Evonik Industries says it will build a world-scale plant to produce rhamnolipids, a class of biosurfactants made by fermenting lipids. Unilever is already using the surfactants in its Quix brand of dishwashing detergent liquid, sold in Chile.

Arkema’s Bostik unit has acquired LIP Bygningsartikler, a Danish maker of tile adhesives and waterproofing systems with annual sales of about $34 million. The deal boosts the adhesive maker’s presence in the Nordic countries.

Ecolab is merging its upstream energy business—which includes its oil field chemicals business—with the oil and gas equipment maker Apergy. The combined company will have about $3.5 billion in annual revenues.

BASF Venture Capitalhas invested an undisclosed sum in Israel-based start-up Equinom, a developer of computerized seed-breeding technology. The tools are used to cross-breed plants to introduce desirable traits, such as protein or oil content, and functionality, like shatter resistance in sesame-seed pods.

Gevo has signed an agreement to supply Delta Air Lines with nearly 39 million L of renewable jet fuel per year. Gevo makes the fuel from corn sugar. The company will expand its site in Luverne, Minnesota, by 2022.

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) has named John Ratliff, the former CEO of Covance, as CEO. He replaces Michael Mulhern, who is now chairman of the drug research services firm.

Evotec has signed an agreement to manage Sanofi’s liquid pharmaceutical compounds at its site in Toulouse, France. The drug services firm has managed Sanofi’s powder compounds there since 2015.

AstraZeneca has formed a collaboration with the artificial intelligence firm DeepMatter focused on improving the productivity of compound synthesis. They will use DeepMatter’s DigitalGlassware technology.

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
