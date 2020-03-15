Wilkinson Chemical, a calcium chloride maker, has been acquired by the investment firm Junction Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum. Junction says it will expand output at Wilkinson’s facility in Mayville, Michigan, and add food-grade products.
Bartek plans to expand malic acid capacity at its facility in Ontario by 10,000 metric tons (t) per year. The project will follow a recently completed 4,000 t expansion in capacity for the food acidulant at the site.
Indorama is partnering with Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines on the Philippines’ largest facility for recycling polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles into new ones. Their $20 million investment will establish a plant with capacity to make 16,000 metric tons of recycled PET per year.
Sumitomo Chemical will work with Muroran Institute of Technology on chemical recycling technology. Two Muroran professors have developed a selective zeolite catalyst that turns waste plastic into monomers, Sumitomo says.
Mitsubishi Chemical will acquire two Swiss recyclers of engineering plastics known as the Minger Group. Minger recycles high-end polymers such as polyether ether ketone and polyvinylidene difluoride.
Evonetix, a British rapid gene synthesis firm, has raised $30 million in series B funding. The money will enable Evonetix to accelerate technology development, including integration of its technology with an in-house system for synthesizing DNA on a silicon chip.
Primmune Therapeutics has raised $7 million in seed financing to develop small molecules that turn up the innate immune system by activating a protein called tolllike receptor 7. San Diego– based Primmune is betting that the approach will boost the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors used in cancer immunotherapy.
Arcturus Therapeutics, a developer of RNA therapies, has received a grant worth up to $10 million from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) to make a vaccine for the novel coronavirus with the Duke–National University of Singapore Medical School. If the vaccine is approved, EDB says, it will earn
