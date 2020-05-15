Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 15, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Nova Chemicals and Enerkem will collaborate on technology to make ethylene from municipal solid waste. Enerkem runs a plant in Edmonton, Alberta, that gasifies the waste and converts the resulting synthesis gas—a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen—into methanol and ethanol.

Purdue University has licensed rare-earths extraction and purifying technology based on ligand-assisted chromatography to Hasler Ventures. The process is better for the environment than conventional acid-based methods used to produce the important electronic materials, Purdue says.

DSM has agreed to make 2.8 million nose swabs for COVID-19 test kits in the Netherlands within 3 months. It took the firm 2 weeks to establish a swab production system on Dutch soil following a call for help by the Dutch government.

Ecoinno, a Hong Kong–based start-up, has received a $6 million investment from the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund to make a biodegradable composite out of leftovers from processing bamboo and sugar cane. The heat-, oil-, and water-resistant material can be used for disposable food containers.

Sumitomo Chemical will move its intellectual property management to Anaqua’s AOX software. The Japanese chemical firm has patents in petrochemicals, organic chemicals, electronic chemicals, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services will provide aseptic fill-finish services to ­CytoDyne for the antibody leronlimab. Leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist, is being administered to COVID-19 patients in New York City hospitals under an emergency investigational new drug program.

PTC Therapeutics is acquiring Censa Pharmaceuticals for $10 million plus potential milestone payments. Censa brings sepiapterin, a small molecule being pursued as a treatment for metabolic diseases.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has offered to buy the antibiotic developer Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals for $22.3 million. Tetraphase, which in March agreed to be acquired by AcelRx Pharmaceuticals for $14.4 million, says it will consider the offer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

WuXi buys U.S. testing firm
More Moves From China’s WuXi
Catalent Sets Chinese Ventures
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE