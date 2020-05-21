Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

May 21, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 20
Kemira will spend $30 million to expand its manufacturing capacity for the bleaching chemicals sodium chlorate and hydrogen peroxide at the Fray Bentos, Uruguay, pulp mill of its customer UPM-Kymmene. The additional capacity will supply the Fray Bentos mill and one that UPM is building in Paso de los Toros, Uruguay.

Total has agreed to buy some of the output of a polypropylene recycling plant that PureCycle Technologies is building in Ohio and to evaluate building a similar plant of its own in Europe. The 48,000-metric-ton-per-year Ohio plant is based on PureCycle technology for separating contaminants from polypropylene.

OQ Chemicals is the new name for the German chemical maker Oxea, which became part of Oman Oil in 2013. OQ is a new brand identity for nine companies affiliated with the oil firm.

Air Products and Haldor Topsoe have agreed to collaborate on large-scale ammonia, methanol, and dimethyl ether projects. Air Products will use Topsoe catalysts in large gasification facilities that it plans to build.

Seevix Material Sciences has sold an ownership stake to the sports apparel maker Asics. Seevix, a spin-off from Hebrew University of Jerusalem, boasts a fermentation process for making synthetic spider silk, The firms plan to codevelop sports goods featuring Seevix’s spider silk.

Corteva Agriscience will work with the French pheromone firm M2i on insect control products. The pheromones trap insects or disrupt mating and could extend the usefulness of inherent, plant-based insect control traits, Corteva says.

GreenLight Biosciences, which makes an experimental RNA interference pesticide targeting the Colorado potato beetle, raised $17 million to scale up its messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine manufacturing capacity. The firm says it has designed multiple potential mRNA vaccines for COVID-19.

Rallybio, a biotech start-up founded in 2018, raised $145 million in series B financing to develop therapies for rare diseases. The company’s lead program is a plasma-derived hyperimmune globulin therapy to prevent uncontrolled bleeding in a condition called fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia.

