Business

Business Roundup

June 26, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 25
Syngenta Group has launched. The company combines the Swiss firm Syngenta, the Israeli generic crop protection firm Adama—both controlled by ChemChina—and the agricultural activities of Sinochem. Syngenta Group would have had 2019 revenues of $23.2 billion.

Chroma Color has purchased Epolin Chemicals, a maker of near-infrared dyes and thermoplastic compounds. Arsenal Capital Partners assembled Chroma, which produces colorants and other polymer additives, from six acquisitions over the past 2 years.

Evonik Industries has named Andreas Fischer its chief innovation officer, effective July 1. An Evonik employee since 1997, Fischer succeeds Ulrich Küsthardt, who is taking early retirement.

Tosoh will spend $93 million to increase its production of bromine for use in flame retardants, fungicides, medicines, and agrochemicals. The firm says the investment will boost capacity at its plant in Shunan City, Japan, by 30%.

Volkswagen will invest up to $200 million in the solid-state battery specialist QuantumScape. The German car company has worked with the US battery developer since 2012 and has already invested $100 million in it.

Cambrex has named Tom Loewald its CEO, effective Sept. 7. Loewald is a 15-year veteran of Thermo Fisher Scientific—which competes with Cambrex in pharmaceutical services—where he was chief commercial officer and president of the analytical instruments group.

Moderna has picked Catalent for commercial filling and finishing of its messenger RNA–based COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Starting in the third quarter, Catalent will complete an initial 100 million doses in Bloomington, Indiana, where it is providing similar services for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Hikal, an India-based pharmaceutical services firm, says it has developed a version of favipiravir, the active ingredient in Fujifilm’s Avigan, a flu drug in clinical trials as a COVID-19 treatment. Hikal is in talks with possible producers of a finished drug.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

