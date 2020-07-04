Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

July 4, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Enterprise Products Partners has signed a long-term agreement to sell propylene from the propane dehydrogenation unit it is building near Mont Belvieu, Texas, to the chemical trading firm Marubeni. The 750,000-metric-ton-per-year propylene unit is set to open in 2023.

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste, an industry consortium, is partnering with the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation. The two organizations say they will come up with a strategy to reduce plastic waste in the natural environment in China.

Agilyx is spinning off its plastics recycling feedstock management system as ­Cyclyx. Agilyx, a chemical recycling specialist, developed the machine learning–powered platform with General Electric to increase plastics recycling rates and discover new recycling routes.

Merck KGaA has bought Resolution Spectra Systems for an undisclosed sum. Resolution uses Raman spectroscopy to monitor bioreactor-based processes, an area of increasing interest for Merck.

Evolva, a Swiss biotechnology firm, has received $12.6 million in convertible notes from Nice & Green, a corporate financing specialist also based in Switzerland. Evolva will use the funds to expand its business in flavor, fragrance, and health ingredients.

Boost Biomes, a start-up developing biofungicides and other microbe-based agriculture products, has raised $5 million in its first round of funding. The fertilizer firm Yara invested $3 million and will work with Boost on products that enhance crops’ nutrient uptake from soil.

Dotmatics, a lab informatics firm, has acquired BioBright, which automates the flow of data from lab instruments to the cloud. Dotmatics says the purchase will help it create a fully integrated digital “lab of the future.”

Autobahn Labs has been launched by the contract research firm Evotec and other partners as a virtual incubator of biotechnology from academic and research institutions. Its first partner is UCLA Technology Development Group.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Genentech and Nividia form AI computing pact
DeepCure, Biosero team on automated AI platform
Neste, Asahi Kasei invest in Circularise
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE