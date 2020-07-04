Enterprise Products Partners has signed a long-term agreement to sell propylene from the propane dehydrogenation unit it is building near Mont Belvieu, Texas, to the chemical trading firm Marubeni. The 750,000-metric-ton-per-year propylene unit is set to open in 2023.
The Alliance to End Plastic Waste, an industry consortium, is partnering with the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation. The two organizations say they will come up with a strategy to reduce plastic waste in the natural environment in China.
Agilyx is spinning off its plastics recycling feedstock management system as Cyclyx. Agilyx, a chemical recycling specialist, developed the machine learning–powered platform with General Electric to increase plastics recycling rates and discover new recycling routes.
Merck KGaA has bought Resolution Spectra Systems for an undisclosed sum. Resolution uses Raman spectroscopy to monitor bioreactor-based processes, an area of increasing interest for Merck.
Evolva, a Swiss biotechnology firm, has received $12.6 million in convertible notes from Nice & Green, a corporate financing specialist also based in Switzerland. Evolva will use the funds to expand its business in flavor, fragrance, and health ingredients.
Boost Biomes, a start-up developing biofungicides and other microbe-based agriculture products, has raised $5 million in its first round of funding. The fertilizer firm Yara invested $3 million and will work with Boost on products that enhance crops’ nutrient uptake from soil.
Dotmatics, a lab informatics firm, has acquired BioBright, which automates the flow of data from lab instruments to the cloud. Dotmatics says the purchase will help it create a fully integrated digital “lab of the future.”
Autobahn Labs has been launched by the contract research firm Evotec and other partners as a virtual incubator of biotechnology from academic and research institutions. Its first partner is UCLA Technology Development Group.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter