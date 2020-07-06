Advertisement

July 6, 2020 Issue

09826-cover-film.jpg
09826-cover-film.jpg
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

July 6, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 26

Despite record-low oil prices, companies say their biobased alternatives are in demand

Credit: William Ludwig/C&EN

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 26
All Issues

Quote of the Week

Exposure to pepper spray “is basically as if your head is on fire and you inhaled a hive of angry wasps.”

JK, protestor, Hong Kong

Sustainability

Is clarity coming for biobased chemicals?

Despite record-low oil prices, companies say their biobased alternatives are in demand

Chemical Weapons

Tear gas and pepper spray: What protesters need to know

Experts discuss the use and chemistry of the riot-control agents and how to neutralize their effects

Undergraduate Education

Block plan compresses one class into a few weeks for deeper learning

Schools are adopting the 50-year-old strategy to curtail COVID-19 disruptions

  • Undergraduate Education

    COVID-19 shakes up summer internship and research opportunities

    How companies, research experiences, and undergraduate students are adapting

  • Biotechnology

    Tomohiro Fujita wants to help Japan reach its potential in biotechnology

    The country has failed to fully harness its traditional strengths in fermentation, the CEO of Chitose Group says

  • Employment

    Career Ladder: Lana Rossiter

    This FDA reviewer doubles as a commissioned officer called to action for emergencies like COVID-19

Science Concentrates

image name
Origins Of Life

Histones’ secret enzyme gig may have helped power eukaryote evolution

Proteins with a key role in DNA packaging moonlight as copper-reducing enzymes

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image
Environment

Smelly science: scent training your dog and the sweet smell of fresh laundry

 

