July 6, 2020 Issue

Is clarity coming for biobased chemicals?
July 6, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 26
Credit: William Ludwig/C&EN
Experts discuss the use and chemistry of the riot-control agents and how to neutralize their effects
Schools are adopting the 50-year-old strategy to curtail COVID-19 disruptions
How companies, research experiences, and undergraduate students are adapting
The country has failed to fully harness its traditional strengths in fermentation, the CEO of Chitose Group says
This FDA reviewer doubles as a commissioned officer called to action for emergencies like COVID-19
Proteins with a key role in DNA packaging moonlight as copper-reducing enzymes